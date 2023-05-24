Le Pen Says All French Parties Sought Rapprochement With Russia Regardless of Crimea

All political parties in France have been in favor of rapprochement with Moscow both before and after Crimea's accession to Russia, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party's parliamentary faction, Marine Le Pen, said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) All political parties in France have been in favor of rapprochement with Moscow both before and after Crimea's accession to Russia, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party's parliamentary faction, Marine Le Pen, said on Wednesday.

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum in 2014, which none of EU countries have recognized as legitimate.

"The entire political class � the socialists, the (left-wing) La France Insoumise party, The Republicans before (President Emmanuel) Macron took the office � were seeking to improve relations with Russia, as France has always historically done, especially in the economic area," Le Pen told a parliamentary commission investigating her possible ties to Russia.

After a series of terrorist attacks in France in 2015, many politicians sought rapprochement with Russia in terms of combating terrorism as well, she continued.

"The whole political class was convinced that it was absolutely necessary to look for conditions for a rapprochement with Russia in the framework of the fight against radical Islam. I am also convinced of this, and I think that (former French Prime Minister Francois) Fillon, (former French President Nicolas) Sarkozy, (leader of La France Insoumise party Jean-Luc) Melenchon and other political figures were also convinced of this," Le Pen said, adding that this issue was "fundamental in terms of the security of France and the European continent.

"

In addition, she recalled that in 2016, lawmakers from the Republicans party put forward a bill to lift sanctions on Russia.

In April of last year, French online newspaper Mediapart said that the National Rally, which was headed by Le Pen until 2022, allegedly received two loans from Russian banks in 2014 for a total of 11 million euros ($11.8 million). Later, the party's new head, Jordan Bardella, rejected the accusations, saying that in 2015 the party took a loan from a Czech-Russian bank, which later went bankrupt, at a rate of 6% per annum which, he said, looked nothing like "friendly conditions." In November, a member of the French parliament, Julien Bayou, submitted documents to the Paris prosecutor's office demanding an investigation into alleged Russian funding for the National Rally party.