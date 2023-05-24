UrduPoint.com

Le Pen Says Crimean Referendum On Reunion With Russia Legitimate, Reflected Public Opinion

The 2014 Crimea status referendum, which resulted in the peninsula's reunification with Russia, fully reflected popular opinion, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally parliamentary group, Marine Le Pen, said on Wednesday

"I have always said the same thing: Crimea has been Russian for two centuries, and it was Ukrainian for sixty years, given away, no doubt, at the whim of a dictator. I fully support the referendum, I think that Crimea's residents expressed their will freely by a vote, in order to reunite with Russia. I think that it is absolutely legitimate," Le Pen said during a televised speech at the French National Assembly.

Le Pen said that she made a trip to Crimea and was able to talk to people there who, in her opinion, have a much deeper connection with Russia. After the referendum, there have been no refugees from Crimea, she added.

International authorities under the auspices of the UN could have arranged another referendum in order to validate the results of the first one, but they did not, Le Pen stated.

On Wednesday, Le Pen appeared before a parliamentary commission investigating foreign interference to provide answers regarding the alleged financing of her party, the National Rally, by Russia.

In spring 2022, Le Pen was accused of having links to Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, which President Emmanuel Macron tried to exploit during the 2022 presidential race by bringing up a loan from a Russian bank to her party and claiming that this makes her dependent on Moscow. Then, Le Pen was accused of receiving two loans from Russian banks for a total of 11 million euros ($11.8 million). The National Rally leader, for her part, explained that she had to turn to Russian banks as it was impossible to receive money from French or European banks.

