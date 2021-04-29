Le Pen Says France Has Bigger Problems to Address Than Retired Generals' Letter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's right-wing National Rally party, has said that the government should focus on more serious issues, including targeted violence against police, rather than dealing with retired military figures whose warning about a possible "civil war" in France prompted an uproar from officials.

Last week, the right-wing Valeurs Actuelles outlet published an open letter, signed by over 1,000 military personnel, including some 20 prominent retired generals, calling on President Emmanuel Macron and his government to take action against such dangers as Islamism, impoverished Paris suburbs with vast migrant populations, and anti-racist rhetoric that they say is seeking to divide communities and prompt a "civil war." The army hinted that it would intervene if the authorities failed to cease "laxity" in policies that would result in a countrywide turmoil.

Le Pen welcomed the military's initiative and invited the signatories to join her party.

However, members of the government, including Prime Minister Jean Castex and Defense Minister Florence Parly, condemned the army for their appeal and alleged meddling in politics. According to Francois Lecointre, France's Chief of the Defense Staff, interviewed by the Le Parisian newspaper, 18 identified soldiers who signed the letter would receive punishments such as disciplinary sanctions or complete dismissal.

"While the dishonest government describes an article of retired generals as France's biggest problem, this is what is happening in our country," Le Pen tweeted late on Wednesday, attaching the link to a story about a recent violent beating of a police officer during an anti-drug operation.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday in the Paris suburb of Bagnolet. The policeman was attacked by a group of people who allegedly intended to beat him to death, but was rescued by his colleagues. The investigation is underway.

Le Pen pledged to make efforts to end "thuggery."