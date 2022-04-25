UrduPoint.com

Le Pen Says Her National Rally Party Already Preparing For French Parliamentary Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 02:40 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Marine Le Pen, the French presidential candidate and the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, said on Sunday that she is beginning to prepare for parliamentary elections this summer.

"Tonight we are starting an important battle in the parliamentary elections," Le Pen told supporters, adding that she is ready to cooperate with everyone who opposes Macron.

Earlier in the day, the French Interior Ministry said after counting 80% of the votes that the incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron got 54.81% of the votes in the second round of the presidential election, while his rival, Marine Le Pen, received 45.19% of votes.

More Stories From World

