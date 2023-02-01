(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally faction in the French parliament, said on Tuesday that NATO's full-fledged involvement in the Ukraine conflict could result in the third world war.

"The gradual supply of offensive weapons will probably mean a century-long war. The full involvement of NATO...

will lead to the third world war," Le Pen told a French parliament meeting.

The official urged not to underestimate the "new unions" of Russia, which "separated from Europe and became a privileged partner of India and China." Le Pen added that she supports Paris' diplomatic efforts.

At the end of her speech, the politician asked French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne whether President Emmanuel Macron could "make the world hear that there is still hope" by organizing a world conference for peace.