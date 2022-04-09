Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

UrduPoint.com

French presidential candidate and leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, said on Friday that she opposes sanctions against Russian raw materials and embargo on Russian gas, oil and coal, since they will have serious consequences both for the French and world economy

"I agree with sanctions, including those against (Russian) oligarchs. The only thing I don't want is sanctions against raw materials, which will have dire consequences for the French and the rest of the world," Le Pen told France Info radio network.

She also opposed the embargo on Russian gas, oil and coal.

"I am against everything that will result in increased payments for the French.

My priority is the French and their purchasing power," Le Pen said.

In addition, the presidential candidate noted that France must prevent Russia, the largest country in the world, from rapprochement with China, the most populous country in the world, since this would be a serious problem for Paris.

Restrictions on imports of Russian oil and gas are expected to be discussed in the EU later in April.

The first round of the presidential election in France will be held on Sunday and the second round is scheduled for April 24. Besides Le Pen, 11 other candidates announced their bids, including incumbent President Emmanuel Macron. Macron and Le Pen are considered the frontrunners.

