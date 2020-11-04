Le Pen Says Trump 'Better for France' Than Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump's election victory would be more beneficial for France than Democratic candidate Joe Biden's, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, has said.

"I think Donald Trump's reelection is better for France.

Because Donald Trump means the return of nations; and the end of rampant globalization, the weakening regulation and the disappearing borders, which, I think, harm nations," Le Pen said live on the CNews channel.

In the late hours of Tuesday, Trump declared that he had won the November 3 election, adding that this year's vote was a fraud. The president said he would ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling places are close.

The Democratic camp dismisses Trump's victory claims as premature, saying that the counting of duly cast ballots must continue.