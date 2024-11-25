Open Menu

Le Pen Threatens To Topple French Govt Over Budget

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Le Pen threatens to topple French govt over budget

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen on Monday threatened to back a no confidence motion that could topple the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier in a standoff over the budget, saying after talks both sides were entrenched in their positions.

Months of political tensions since right-winger Barnier became prime minister at the helm of a minority government appointed by President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of this summer's elections are coming to a head over the budget which has yet to be approved by parliament.

The opposition on all sides of the spectrum have denounced the budget, prompting Barnier to consider brandishing the weapon of article 49.3 of the constitution which allows a government to force through legislation without a vote in parliament.

However, that could prompt Le Pen's far right National Rally (RN) to team up in an unholy alliance with the left-wing bloc in parliament and find enough numbers to topple the government in a confidence vote.

