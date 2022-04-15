Le Pen to Propose India, Senegal Become Permanent UNSC Members If Elected

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Marine Le Pen, the French presidential candidate and the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, said on Thursday that she will propose that India and Senegal become permanent members of the UN Security Council if she wins the election.

"If I am elected president, I will propose India and an African country, that could be the chairman of the African Union, become permanent members of the UN Security Council. I will exert my influence so that this African seat is given to Senegal, a wise and respected country in Africa," Le Pen said during her campaign rally in the French commune of Avignon.

On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron received 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, which means they will face one another in the second round on April 24.