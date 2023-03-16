UrduPoint.com

Le Pen Urges French Prime Minister To Resign After Passing Controversial Pension Reform

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has to resign after the government adopted the controversial pension reform without the parliament's vote since her actions are a "slap to democracy," Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally faction in the French parliament, said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Borne said that the French government adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years without a vote in the parliament in accordance with article 49.3 of the constitution to avoid "many hours of debate" on the reform.

"It is her (Borne's) failure. I cannot imagine how she could stay in office. She should resign," Le Pen told BFMTV broadcaster following a meeting in the National Assembly of France.

The lawmaker stated that it was the 11th time since autumn 2022 that the prime minister resorted to article 49.3, allowing the authorities to adopt legislation with no need for voting in the parliament, which is a "slap to democracy that we have already seen enough of."

Such actions of the government have led to the political crisis in France, according to Le Pen.

The controversial reform has caused a massive backlash in the French society. There have already been seven general strikes in France within the last two months, with over one million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

