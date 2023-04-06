Close
Le Pen Would Beat Macron In New Presidential Runoff - Poll

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Le Pen Would Beat Macron in New Presidential Runoff - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen would beat Emmanuel Macron 55% to 45% if a new runoff vote for president took place this week, a fresh poll out Wednesday showed.

The survey, conducted by French pollster Elabe from April 3-5, found that Le Pen would have a firm lead over Macron in the first round of voting with 31%, against the incumbent's 23%, BFMTV reported.

Of the 1,808 adults polled online, 18.5% said they would vote for far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, while far-right pundit Eric Zemmour came in a distant fourth with only 7% of the vote.

The poll was conducted on the premise that the 2022 candidate pool would remain unchanged. Macron was reelected last spring after securing 58.6% of the vote over Le Pen's 41.5% in the second round of voting.

Macron's popularity has flagged ever since he pushed a controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. A new presidential vote is not due until spring 2027.

More Stories From World

