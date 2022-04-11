PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that close second-place finish by the right-wing National Rally party leader, Marine Le Pen, in the first round of the presidential election is a signal that particular concerns of the working class should not be neglected.

"The voice of the far right, especially for Mrs. Le Pen is a warning signal. And we should heed it... She achieved an important result, and it should not be neglected. I want to tell the voters who cast their ballots for Marine Le Pen that we have heard their pleas to show empathy and heed the working class," Darmanin told French broadcaster CNews.

He noted that despite the fact that incumbent President Emmanuel Macron received a considerable number of vote, the government parties, republican parties, such as the Socialist party and the Republicans, withstand the struggle.

"Now Emmanuel Macron is the only republican who won a considerable amount of votes to confront the far right," Darmanin added.

On April 10, France held the first round of the presidential election. After 100% of the ballots was processed, Macron wins 27.84% of the vote, with Le Pen coming second with 23.15%. These candidates will confront each other again in the runoff which will take place on April 24.