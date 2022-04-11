UrduPoint.com

Le Pen's 1st Round Vote Results Means Working Class Should Be Heard - French Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Le Pen's 1st Round Vote Results Means Working Class Should Be Heard - French Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that close second-place finish by the right-wing National Rally party leader, Marine Le Pen, in the first round of the presidential election is a signal that particular concerns of the working class should not be neglected.

"The voice of the far right, especially for Mrs. Le Pen is a warning signal. And we should heed it... She achieved an important result, and it should not be neglected. I want to tell the voters who cast their ballots for Marine Le Pen that we have heard their pleas to show empathy and heed the working class," Darmanin told French broadcaster CNews.

He noted that despite the fact that incumbent President Emmanuel Macron received a considerable number of vote, the government parties, republican parties, such as the Socialist party and the Republicans, withstand the struggle.

"Now Emmanuel Macron is the only republican who won a considerable amount of votes to confront the far right," Darmanin added.

On April 10, France held the first round of the presidential election. After 100% of the ballots was processed, Macron wins 27.84% of the vote, with Le Pen coming second with 23.15%. These candidates will confront each other again in the runoff which will take place on April 24.

Related Topics

Election Interior Minister Vote France April Government

Recent Stories

VIS upgrades ER of AWPL

VIS upgrades ER of AWPL

2 minutes ago
 Macron wins 27.85% in French first round, Le Pen 2 ..

Macron wins 27.85% in French first round, Le Pen 23.15%

2 minutes ago
 Khan's Claims US Was Behind Vote of No-confidence ..

Khan's Claims US Was Behind Vote of No-confidence Groundless - Pakistani Senator

2 minutes ago
 Ramzan makes residents of twin-cities care for thi ..

Ramzan makes residents of twin-cities care for thirsty birds

2 minutes ago
 SU management announces rescheduling BA-LLB semest ..

SU management announces rescheduling BA-LLB semester examinations

5 minutes ago
 COVID jab, PCR test essential for Hajj: Official

COVID jab, PCR test essential for Hajj: Official

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.