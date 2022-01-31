The backing of Marion Marechal, the niece of right-wing National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen, will boost the popularity of another far-right presidential candidate, Eric Zemmour, but not enough to secure him the chance of entering the second round of the election, Belgian political expert Benjamin Biard told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The backing of Marion Marechal, the niece of right-wing National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen, will boost the popularity of another far-right presidential candidate, Eric Zemmour, but not enough to secure him the chance of entering the second round of the election, Belgian political expert Benjamin Biard told Sputnik.

Last week, Marechal announced that she had left her aunt's National Rally (RN) party and would back Zemmour, Le Pen's main rival on the far-right end of the spectrum, or whoever else is in a better position to take on incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the upcoming election. Le Pen called the decision "brutal."

Marechal, once France's youngest lawmaker, dropped out of political life in 2017 to found a management school, but decided to make a comeback, Biard said.

"If she does (come back), it will nearly certainly be with Zemmour. This announcement seems to have given immediately 1.5% more to Zemmour in the latest poll (Rolling IFOP - Fiducial). He hopes to capitalize on these defections from the RN, and Marine Le Pen admits that these defections, one after another, are something like 'Chinese water torture.' Still the polls continue to put Marine in second place behind Macron," Biard noted.

Zemmour claims that Marine Le Pen and her party cannot win the election because, while she has the working class vote, she has failed to gain support from the centre-right bourgeoisie, according to the expert. This is why Zemmour, a former journalist and a successful author popular with the right-leaning middle class, believes he will be better suited to take Macron on in the second round of election, by attracting both the National Rally's popular vote and a good fraction of votes from supporters of the Republicans (LR) or even Macron, Biard said.

Zemmour is not the only one who believes this, as several politicians have joined him since he announced his candidacy, including Guillaume Peltier, a former vice-president of the Republicans party, Jerome Riviere, member of the European parliament from the National Rally, and several other prominent figures from the French right, the expert said. However, so far no real "heavyweight" from the LR has followed suit, he added.

Zemmour remains in fourth place in polling, however, trailing behind Macron, Le Pen, and Valerie Pecresse, a candidate from The Republicans. Some right-wing French pundits have accused the right of stupidity, saying that the rivalry between Le Pen and Zemmour only serves to give more votes to Pecresse, who will reach the second round and go against Macron with a good chance of defeating the president, according to Biard.

"To many observers, it is clear that Zemmour and his friends know that they have very little chance of being in the second round of the presidential election. They are actually trying to redraw the political map for after the election, in some 70 days, betting on a victory of Macron for a second term and the departure of Marine Le Pen after her third defeat, from her leadership position at the RN," the expert said.

For Marechal, who is much liked by the right, this will be "the chance of a lifetime" to prove herself as the new political force in coming years and re-shape the movement, if her family supports her ambition, Biard concluded.

Marion Marechal, 32, is a granddaughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the National Front, which Marine renamed to National Rally after taking over in 2012. Marechal served on the National Assembly for the southeastern Vaucluse department from 2012 to 2017.