MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, still has a chance for a victory in the second round of the French presidential election though it "remains unlikely," French political philosopher Alain de Benoist told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron garnered 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, which means they will face one another in the second round on April 24.

"Marine Le Pen will make the second round a kind of great anti-Macron referendum, to bring together votes from the right and the left, while Macron will call for 'blocking the far right' (an argument that becomes less and less popular). A victory for Marine Le Pen remains unlikely, but is not totally impossible," de Benoist said.

The campaign of Eric Zemmour of the far-right Reconquete party made Le Pen a less extreme choice on the right, the expert noted.

Zemmour, who gained 7.07% of the vote, urged his supporters on Sunday to vote for Le Pen in the runoff. Even though Le Pen and Zemmour both have a right wing agenda, their campaigns targeted different audiences, de Benoist said.

"It is important to understand that Le Pen and Zemmour have different electorate and different strategies - a populist bloc for the former and 'union of the right' for the latter," de Benoist said, adding that there is a split between the extreme right and centrist right to be expected, with the more moderate voters opting for Macron.

The expert expects that the outcome of the first round of voting will change the French political landscape in a way to form three main blocs.

"The main event is the collapse of the classical right, represented by Valerie Pecresse. After the Socialist Party, which no longer represents anything, all the old so-called 'governmental' parties are disappearing, in favor of three new blocs: a bourgeois-elitist bloc around Macron, a popular bloc around Marine Le Pen, and a composite left block, but dominated by (far-left Jean-Luc) Melanchon, who will act as referee in the second round," de Benoist added.

Melanchon came third with 21.95% of votes in the first round and Pecresse gathered 4.78%.