Open Menu

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day And Its Grand Opening In Sharjah

Ijaz Ahmad Published December 01, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1 December, 2024):
Le Perfumist proudly celebrated its grand opening with an exclusive event attended by distinguished guests from various fields, including prominent businessmen, social personalities, and influencers.

Among the notable attendees were Syed Saleem (Vice Chairman, Sharjah Business Council), Fahad Asad (Influencer, Director, and Entrepreneur), Muhammad Shoib (Owner of Cakes and Bakes), Faraz Chaudhry (Director of Pakistan Social Center Sharjah), Asim Shehzad (Businessman), Veena Uttamchandani (Influencer), Mian Matloob, Sardar Ashiq Nawaz, Abid Hussain, and other respected guests who graced the event with their presence.
The grand opening began with a heartfelt prayer for the brand's success, followed by the ceremonial ribbon cutting by the esteemed guests.

As attendees stepped inside, they were introduced to Le Perfumist's exquisite collection of fragrances. The brand’s owner, Mr. Waqas Awan, personally engaged with the guests, answering their questions and guiding them through the range of perfumes.

To create a memorable experience, Mr. Waqas also sampled some of the finest fragrances alongside the guests.


The evening continued with delightful refreshments, leading to a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.

Guests expressed their admiration for the unique and captivating fragrances, making it clear that Le Perfumist had made an impactful debut.
In a message to the public, Mr. Waqas Awan stated, “Le Perfumist is more than a brand; it is an embodiment of sophistication and individuality.

Our mission is to offer scents that not only captivate the senses but also leave a lasting impression. We thank everyone who joined us today for making this event truly special.”
The event was seamlessly managed by PS Events & PR Agency, ensuring every detail was executed to perfection.

Media representatives were also present to capture the essence of the launch, adding to the buzz surrounding the brand's entry into the market.
All guests were gifted exclusive fragrance goodie bags featuring some of Le Perfumist's finest scents.
Le Perfumist is now open at Shop 14, Toufiq 5 Building, Ind Area 17, Maliha Road, Sharjah.

Explore the world of luxurious fragrances and redefine your signature scent.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Sharjah Road Market Prayer Media Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From World