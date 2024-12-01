Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1 December, 2024):

Le Perfumist proudly celebrated its grand opening with an exclusive event attended by distinguished guests from various fields, including prominent businessmen, social personalities, and influencers.

Among the notable attendees were Syed Saleem (Vice Chairman, Sharjah Business Council), Fahad Asad (Influencer, Director, and Entrepreneur), Muhammad Shoib (Owner of Cakes and Bakes), Faraz Chaudhry (Director of Pakistan Social Center Sharjah), Asim Shehzad (Businessman), Veena Uttamchandani (Influencer), Mian Matloob, Sardar Ashiq Nawaz, Abid Hussain, and other respected guests who graced the event with their presence.

The grand opening began with a heartfelt prayer for the brand's success, followed by the ceremonial ribbon cutting by the esteemed guests.

As attendees stepped inside, they were introduced to Le Perfumist's exquisite collection of fragrances. The brand’s owner, Mr. Waqas Awan, personally engaged with the guests, answering their questions and guiding them through the range of perfumes.

To create a memorable experience, Mr. Waqas also sampled some of the finest fragrances alongside the guests.



The evening continued with delightful refreshments, leading to a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.

Guests expressed their admiration for the unique and captivating fragrances, making it clear that Le Perfumist had made an impactful debut.

In a message to the public, Mr. Waqas Awan stated, “Le Perfumist is more than a brand; it is an embodiment of sophistication and individuality.

Our mission is to offer scents that not only captivate the senses but also leave a lasting impression. We thank everyone who joined us today for making this event truly special.”

The event was seamlessly managed by PS Events & PR Agency, ensuring every detail was executed to perfection.

Media representatives were also present to capture the essence of the launch, adding to the buzz surrounding the brand's entry into the market.

All guests were gifted exclusive fragrance goodie bags featuring some of Le Perfumist's finest scents.

Le Perfumist is now open at Shop 14, Toufiq 5 Building, Ind Area 17, Maliha Road, Sharjah.

Explore the world of luxurious fragrances and redefine your signature scent.