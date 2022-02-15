UrduPoint.com

Lead Afghan Negotiator Says Secured Sanctions Easing At Oslo Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 11:10 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The interim Afghan government has agreed sanctions relief with Western envoys during January's talks in Oslo, the acting Afghan foreign minister told Sputnik.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, who lead the delegation of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to Oslo, met with EU, US and Norwegian officials from January 23-25. 

"Of course, they had concerns and we had demands but the meetings were very successful. We were able to  convince them on many issues. Especially in talks with the US we made progress in lifting sanctions," he said in an interview.

Cash-strapped Afghanistan has seen prices skyrocket since the Taliban takeover in August. Its interim administration has requested that the West unfreeze Afghan reserves abroad to lift the nation out of poverty.

Muttaqi said Western diplomats had agreed to issue the Taliban with licenses that would bring some assets back to Afghanistan and pledged further humanitarian assistance.

"As the situation improves, other countries have pledged humanitarian assistance, which has now expanded... The Norwegian meeting  was a great opportunity, a great meeting full of achievements," he said.

