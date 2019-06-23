UrduPoint.com
Leader Of A Just Russia Party Says Economic Sanctions Should Be Imposed On Georgia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Sergey Mironov, a Russian lower house lawmaker and the leader of A Just Russia party, said on Sunday that Russia should impose economic sanctions on Georgia amid escalating tensions between the two states.

"Let's speak frankly: the import of wine and food from Georgia is our act of philanthropy in relation to the economy of this country, an act of philanthropy at the expense of our domestic winemakers and farmers. But if Tbilisi is unable to appreciate such gestures of goodwill, I see no reason to maintain trade relations with a country consistently pursuing anti-Russia policy," Mironov said, adding that economic sanctions against Tbilisi would be an effective response to the latest developments.

He also stressed that Georgian authorities failed to ensure the safety of a Russian delegation, including of a lawmaker of the Russian lower house during protests in Tbilisi.

"However, instead of apologizing, President of Georgia [Salome] Zourabichvili did not come up with anything smarter than to blame Moscow for the riots.

This shows that both the ruling circles of Georgia and their opponents are equally infected with Russophobia," Mironov stated.

Violent protests erupted in Tbilisi on Thursday over a Russian lawmaker's decision to deliver a speech from the speaker's seat in Georgia's parliament during an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy. The activists demanded that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and called for resignation of several Georgian officials. The Kremlin called the developments in Georgia a Russophobic provocation.

Zourabichvili then called Russia an enemy, suggesting that Moscow was seeking to divide the Georgian society. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the allegation as a distortion of reality.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on suspending the air traffic with Georgia, starting on July 8. On Saturday, the Russian Transport Ministry said that Moscow would suspend passenger flights of Georgian airlines to Russia as well.

