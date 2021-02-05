Leader of Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula Arrested During Operation in Yemen - UN

The leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), Khalid Batarfi, was arrested back in October in the easternmost Yemeni province of Al Mahrah, the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), Khalid Batarfi, was arrested back in October in the easternmost Yemeni province of Al Mahrah, the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team has said.

"Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) (QDe.129) suffered setbacks in late 2020. Its leader Khalid Batarfi, also known as Abu Miqdad al-Kindi ... was arrested during an operation in Ghayda City, Al-Mahrah Governorate, in October," the team said in its report submitted to the UN Security Council.

The report read that the group's deputy head, Saad Atef al-Awlaqi, was killed during the same operation in eastern Yemen.

"The leader of the group in Abyan, Al-Khadr al-Walidi, was killed in November, and that the group was routed in Bayda', with remnant fighters from that governorate dispersing towards Shabwah, Ma'rib and Abyan," the report added.

Batarfi, who was born in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh in a Yemeni family, became the AQAP leader in early 2020 after his predecessor, Qassim al-Rimi, was killed in a US airstrike in Yemen, according to media reports.

The AQAP, a militant Islamist group, was formed back in 2009 and has operated primarily across Yemen.

In the fall of 2018, the US Department of State said that it offered a reward of $5 million for information on Batarfi, adding that he was trained with the group's branch in Afghanistan and fought alongside the Taliban after 2001 and publicly threatened Washington.