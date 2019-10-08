UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leader Of Al-Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent Killed In Afghanistan's Helmand Province - NDS

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:31 PM

Leader of Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent Killed in Afghanistan's Helmand Province - NDS

The leader of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, banned in Russia) was eliminated during a military operation in the Afghan province of Helmand, the country's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The leader of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, banned in Russia) was eliminated during a military operation in the Afghan province of Helmand, the country's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday.

"#NDS can now confirm the death of Asim Omar, leader of #Al_Qaeda in the #Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on Sep. 23," the NDS said on Twitter.

According to the NDS, a joint raid of US and Afghan forces in the district was carried out on September 23.

In addition to Omar, security forces killed six more terrorists, mostly Pakistani nationals, including a courier who linked AQIS to al-Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Russia Twitter September

Recent Stories

Abdul Hadi, Ubaid, Abdul Wahid and Mehran shine on ..

23 minutes ago

Senate body for setting up forensic lab in each pr ..

2 minutes ago

Teenager Gauff makes most of second chance in Linz ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 2 youth in IOK

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Proposes $17.8Mln, 60 Posts for Mechanism ..

2 minutes ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.