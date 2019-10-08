The leader of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, banned in Russia) was eliminated during a military operation in the Afghan province of Helmand, the country's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The leader of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, banned in Russia ) was eliminated during a military operation in the Afghan province of Helmand, the country's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday.

"#NDS can now confirm the death of Asim Omar, leader of #Al_Qaeda in the #Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on Sep. 23," the NDS said on Twitter.

According to the NDS, a joint raid of US and Afghan forces in the district was carried out on September 23.

In addition to Omar, security forces killed six more terrorists, mostly Pakistani nationals, including a courier who linked AQIS to al-Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri.