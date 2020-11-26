UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leader Of Aum Shinrikyo Cult's Russian Branch Jailed For 15 Years On Terrorism Charges

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Leader of Aum Shinrikyo Cult's Russian Branch Jailed for 15 Years on Terrorism Charges

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) ON-DON, Russia, November 26 (Sputnik) - A military court in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Thursday sentenced Mikhail Ustyantsev, the founder of the Russian cell of Aum Shinrikyo cult (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) to 15 years in prison, the court's spokesman told reporters.

The investigation had established that Ustyantsev and a number of his associates founded the Aum Shinrikyo branch in 2010. He spread the cult's doctrine in the cities of Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Volgograd, urging followers to donate money that he sent to Aum Shinrikyo's leadership in Japan, thus engaging in an act of funding terrorism. During the trial, Ustyantsev and his accomplices were accused of disseminating propaganda via social media by sending out invitations for the so-called wellness courses taught by Aum Shinrikyo members.

"As per the court's verdict, the defendant was sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 15 years in a strict regime penal colony," the spokesman said.

The case was launched under the three articles of the Russian Criminal Code including the organization of the terrorist network, organization of terrorist activities, and the establishment of a non-profit organization that infringes upon Russian citizens' rights. Ustyantsev's accomplices were put on the wanted list.

The verdict has not yet come into legal force.

Aum Shinrikyo, or Aleph, is a Japanese doomsday cult that was founded in 1984 and is notorious for its 1995 Tokyo subway sarin attack, which led to it being designated as a terrorist organization in several countries.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia Social Media Tokyo Volgograd Petersburg Japan Money November Criminals Court

Recent Stories

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

6 seconds ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

13 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

16 minutes ago

Nahida,Kainat batting heroics ensure comfortable w ..

16 minutes ago

Buzdar approves five-day parole release of Shehbaz ..

37 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.