Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Leader of Austrian SPO Party Says Country Will Not Live in Fear Following Terrorist Attack

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The deadly attack in Vienna on Monday night is shocking, but it will not achieve its goal of causing fear among the Austrian people, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, the chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party (SPO) and a lawmaker, said on Tuesday.

Four people were killed and over a dozen others were injured after attacks in several locations in the Austrian capital. An attacker, a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), was killed by the police. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has said that an investigation to rule out that there are other criminals is ongoing.

"Terrorism has one goal: terrorism wants to cause panic and horror, terrorism wants to take away our freedom.

We can not allow this to happen. We will not allow taking away our freedom. We are stronger. We are stronger than hatred, stronger than violence and stronger than crime ... We, Austrian men and women, will not let ourselves to be scared of this," Rendi-Wagner said during a press conference.

The SPO chairwoman also said that she was shocked by this "disgusting attack in the heart of Vienna," offered her condolences to relatives of victims and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured people.

The lawmaker added that the rule of law is an important pillar of Austrian democracy and the state needs to respond to terrorism by using legal methods.

