Leader of Benin Heading to Niger as Negotiator Against Background of Mutiny - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Benin's President Patrice Talon is heading to Niger as a negotiator, the head of which is being held by rebel soldiers, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, parts of the Nigerian presidential guard began a mutiny by surrounding the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey and blocking off Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum's office and residence.

Later, media reported, citing sources from the president's inner circle, that the rebels refused to free the president while the armed forces gave them an ultimatum.

"He (Talon) is going there now, he is on his way," Tinubu said after meeting with Talon in Abuja, as cited by Reuters.