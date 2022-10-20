Leader of Brothers of Italy Party Says Her Government Will Back NATO, EU Policies- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni, who is on course to become Italy's next prime minister, said that her government would support NATO and EU policies or she would refuse to lead government, Italian media reported on Thursday.

Meloni is set to become the country's first female leader following the national election on September 25 when her party together with a conservative bloc, which includes Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Berlusconi's Forza Italia, garnered more than 43% of the vote.

Meloni's comments came after her alliance partner Berlusconi reportedly made a controversial statement on Wednesday regarding Russia's military operation in Ukraine. In particular, according to the Italian ANSA news agency, he said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's actions could have forced Russia to launch the military operation.

Berlusconi also questioned Western policy regarding the provision of military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, the media reported that on Tuesday, Berlusconi told his party members that he had re-established ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Later, Berlusconi said that his position did not run counter to the position of the government and his words were taken out of context, the news agency added.

Coordinator of the Forza Italia party and former European Parliament President Antonio Tajani is expected to attend a meeting of the European People's Party on Thursday, the report noted, adding that Tajani will confirm the party's full support of Kiev.