SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The leader of Crimea's Bulgarian community has told Sputnik that he had been denied a visa by the Swiss embassy, thereby preventing him from attending the 12th Session of the Forum on Minority Issues, held under the aegis of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"The forum takes place at the UN office in Switzerland [from November 28-29]. I received confirmation from the organizers of my registration as a participant of the event, where my address was anticipated. However, the Swiss side refused to issue my visa," Ivan Abazher, who is also a member of the Russian Civic Chamber's commission for security from Crimea, said.

He noted that such measures by the international community were aimed at suppressing the objective truths about life on the peninsula.

"Such an incident demonstrates a blatant violation of human rights. Swiss officials block the Crimean citizens by not issuing their visas.

We are not going to Switzerland for tourism, but to participate in a UN event, and we invite the members of the international community to visit Crimea and assess the Russian experience in respecting minorities' rights and developing their mother tongue," Abazher added.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 after a referendum on the matter determined that 96 percent of the peninsula's voters were in favor of it. The reunification has not been recognized by either Kiev or the majority of Western countries. Russia has repeatedly said the plebiscite was held in compliance with international law.

A number of EU countries have since been denying visas to the Crimeans. The Russian authorities view these actions as a violation of fundamental human rights, namely the freedom of movement, and urge the EU to stop its discriminatory policy.