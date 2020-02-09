UrduPoint.com
Leader Of Expert Team To Leave For China On Monday, Tuesday Amid Coronavirus Crisis - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

Leader of Expert Team to Leave for China on Monday, Tuesday Amid Coronavirus Crisis - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The leader of the international team of experts, put together by the World Health Organization to support the Chinese efforts against the novel coronavirus outbreak, will be leaving for China next Monday or Tuesday, the organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

"The team leader will be leaving either Monday or Tuesday, that's what we are aiming at now, and then the rest of [the] experts will also follow after that," Ghebreyesus said during a press conference on Saturday.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in China's central city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries.

