Leader Of France's MoDem Party Bayrou Charged With Embezzlement - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:11 PM

Leader of France's MoDem Party Bayrou Charged With Embezzlement - Reports

Leader of French political party Democratic Movement (MoDem), Francois Bayrou, was charged with fictitious employment of party members in the European Parliament, the BFMTV broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Leader of French political party Democratic Movement (MoDem), Francois Bayrou, was charged with fictitious employment of party members in the European Parliament, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, Bayrou appeared on Friday before an investigative court in Paris on charges of embezzlement of budget funds.

The interrogation of the 68-year-old politician reportedly lasted 10 hours.

In September, French central bank's deputy governor, Sylvie Goulard, testified in this case, which was launched in summer 2017 and cost her the post of defense minister. Apart from Goulard, the defendants in the case include former European Affairs Minister Marielle de Sarnez, former Justice Minister Michel Mercier and other politicians.

