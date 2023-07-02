Open Menu

Leader Of French Communist Party Calls To Restrict Access To Social Networks Due To Unrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Leader of French Communist Party Calls to Restrict Access to Social Networks Due to Unrest

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) French Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel said on Saturday that access to social media should be restricted during the unrest in the country.

"We will need to study the role of social networks. At some point ... they will have to be cut off when the situation in the country gets too tense. I prefer a state of emergency in social networks than (among) the population," Roussel told France Info.

Earlier in the day, French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said that French prosecutors should ask internet operators for the IP addresses of young people calling for riots on the Snapchat app.

On Tuesday, Nahel M. was shot dead in Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country.

Violent protests have continued throughout the week, with injuries and detentions reported every day. French media said on Saturday, citing the interior ministry, that 1,311 were detained over the past night, including 406 in greater Paris. In addition, 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire, according to reports.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Internet Riots Police Interior Ministry Social Media France Traffic Young Paris Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

2 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

3 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

12 hours ago
Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

12 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

17 hours ago

More Stories From World