Leader of French Euroskeptic Party Slams Macron for Promising Tanks to Ukraine

The leader of France's The Patriots party, Florian Philippot, on Thursday called President Emmanuel Macron's plan to send French-made AMX-10 RC light tanks to Ukraine "madness," arguing that foreign weapon supplies to Kiev only delay peace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The leader of France's The Patriots party, Florian Philippot, on Thursday called President Emmanuel Macron's plan to send French-made AMX-10 RC light tanks to Ukraine "madness," arguing that foreign weapon supplies to Kiev only delay peace.

"Macron is sending (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy tanks: this is madness! It means to further strip the French army and keep the war going at all costs! We must stop sending money and weapons and strive for peace: Macron and NATO are clearly doing the opposite," Philippot said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Macron promised Zelenskyy to supply Kiev with an unspecified number of AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles.

According to French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, the tanks will be delivered to Ukraine within several weeks or months.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeatedly noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.