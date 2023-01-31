UrduPoint.com

Leader Of French Patriots Party Warns NATO's Strategy Could Lead To World War III

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Leader of French Patriots Party Warns NATO's Strategy Could Lead to World War III

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The leader of France's Eurosceptic party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, has warned that NATO's strategy regarding military assistance to Ukraine could lead to World War III.

"China officially demands that the United States stop supplying weapons to Ukraine! This is getting very, very serious! Are we going to race toward World War III or stop following NATO and its American war strategy like poodles?!" the far-right politician said on Twitter late Monday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that the United States was the biggest initiator of the Ukrainian crisis, and if Washington really cared about the Ukrainian people, it should stop the supply of arms.

Western countries increased their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation there in late February 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia China Washington Twitter France Mao Luhansk Donetsk Lead United States February World War From Race

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

47 minutes ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

3 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

3 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.