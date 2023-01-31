PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The leader of France's Eurosceptic party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, has warned that NATO's strategy regarding military assistance to Ukraine could lead to World War III.

"China officially demands that the United States stop supplying weapons to Ukraine! This is getting very, very serious! Are we going to race toward World War III or stop following NATO and its American war strategy like poodles?!" the far-right politician said on Twitter late Monday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that the United States was the biggest initiator of the Ukrainian crisis, and if Washington really cared about the Ukrainian people, it should stop the supply of arms.

Western countries increased their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation there in late February 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.