MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Nika Melia, the chairman of Georgia's main opposition United National Movement party founded by former president Mikheil Saakashvili, has been stripped of his parliamentary mandate during a session on Tuesday.

In total, 79 lawmakers supported the decision and none voted against it.