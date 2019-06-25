TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The leader of Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream, Archil Talakvadze, has been appointed as the speaker of the country's parliament, the deputy speaker of the parliament, Tamar Chugoshvili, said on Tuesday.

Irakli Kobakhidze has left his post of the Georgian parliament speaker amid violent protests in the country's capital.

"A total of 94 lawmakers supported the nomination, with no one voting against it. We wish you success," Chugoshvili said.