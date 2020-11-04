BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Annalena Baerbock, the cochair of the German Green party, described on Wednesday the intention of US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump to seek court intervention in preventing after-hours votes at the election as an "attack on democracy."

Votes are still being counted in the United States following the presidential election on Tuesday. After polling stations closed, both Trump and his rival, former vice president Joe Biden, delivered addresses. Trump in his address expressed fears of a massive electoral fraud and threatened to ask the Supreme Court to prevent any ballots from coming in after polling stations closed.

"Systematic attacks on democracy have been ongoing over the past four years. It is happening now again as he [Trump] says that the vote counting should be stopped.

Every vote must be accounted for, this is the foundation of democracy," Baerbock told the Welt broadcaster.

The Green politician opined that the four years of Trump's presidency had inflicted a "very heavy damage" on the Transatlantic relations, citing his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which, quoting Baerbock, "they both described Europeans as their adversaries."

Trump and Putin have met several times on the sidelines of various international events. In 2017, they met during a G20 summit in Germany's Hamburg city, under Chatham House Rule at the US president's request. They also met during the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Vietnam, the Russia-US summit in Finland and a G20 summit in Argentina.