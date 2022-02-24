UrduPoint.com

Leader Of Germany's CDU Still Considers Disconnecting Russia From SWIFT Radical Measure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 03:15 PM

Friedrich Merz, the newly elected leader of Germany's Christian Democrat Union (CDU), said on Thursday that disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT interbank payments system would have a devastating effect on international markets, but did not rule out a discussion of disconnecting Russia from international payment systems

In January, Merz said that disconnecting Russia from SWIFT will have the effect of an "atomic bomb" on lending markets and will "break the backbone" of the system itself.

"I still stand by this point of view. The majority of analysts in many banks also think this way," the politician told German broadcaster Welt.

Merz said that "Russia can be excluded from the international payment system, this will obviously be discussed today."

"We need to pay attention to the fact that SWIFT continues operation for the participating countries this concerns both Europeans and Americans," the official added.

Following the recent escalation of tensions on the line of contact in Donbas, Russia recognized the independence of the people's republic of Donetsk and Luhansk. The decision resulted in new Western sanctions against Russia.

Russia German Germany Luhansk Donetsk Independence January Market Christian From

