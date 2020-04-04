UrduPoint.com
Leader Of IS Khorasan Branch Farooqi Arrested In Afghanistan - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

The commander of the Khorasan branch of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), Aslam Farooqi, has been detained along with 20 other militants in Afghanistan, a source in the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The commander of the Khorasan branch of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), Aslam Farooqi, has been detained along with 20 other militants in Afghanistan, a source in the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) told Sputnik.

According to NDS, there are two high-ranking IS commanders among those 20 detained.

Conflict-stricken Afghanistan continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) and the Islamic State terrorist organizations. The government has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades.

