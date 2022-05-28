Leader of Italian Lega Nord Party May Visit Moscow - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing party Lega Nord in Italy's ruling coalition, may travel to Moscow to help search for a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, sources in the party told reporters on Saturday.

According to the sources, the politician's visit to Russia has not been confirmed yet, and if the likelihood becomes more specific, Salvini will inform Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi of his decision to come to Moscow.

On Friday, the party leader said that the peace "deserves every effort," because it will both save lives in Ukraine and save jobs in Italy.

Despite the fact that the Italian Council of Ministers has not yet commented on the Salvini's intention to visit Russia, the hypothesis of Salvini's trip was not met with approval in government circles, la Repubblica newspaper reported.

Salvini is known for his warm relations with Moscow. In his own words, he was proud to be the first European representative to visit Crimea the day after the referendum of 2014, where 97% of the Crimean residents voted in favor of integration of the region into the Russian Federation. In March 2017, the Lega Nord party signed a cooperation agreement with the Russian ruling United Russia party.