UrduPoint.com

Leader Of Italian Lega Nord Party May Visit Moscow - Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Leader of Italian Lega Nord Party May Visit Moscow - Sources

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing party Lega Nord in Italy's ruling coalition, may travel to Moscow to help search for a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, sources in the party told reporters on Saturday.

According to the sources, the politician's visit to Russia has not been confirmed yet, and if the likelihood becomes more specific, Salvini will inform Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi of his decision to come to Moscow.

On Friday, the party leader said that the peace "deserves every effort," because it will both save lives in Ukraine and save jobs in Italy.

Despite the fact that the Italian Council of Ministers has not yet commented on the Salvini's intention to visit Russia, the hypothesis of Salvini's trip was not met with approval in government circles, la Repubblica newspaper reported.

Salvini is known for his warm relations with Moscow. In his own words, he was proud to be the first European representative to visit Crimea the day after the referendum of 2014, where 97% of the Crimean residents voted in favor of integration of the region into the Russian Federation. In March 2017, the Lega Nord party signed a cooperation agreement with the Russian ruling United Russia party.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Nord Italy March May 2017 Government Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appo ..

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appointment as new NAB chairman

37 minutes ago
 Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflatio ..

Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflation: Miftah

53 minutes ago
 Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobili ..

Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobilizing supporters

59 minutes ago
 Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest ..

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

2 hours ago
 Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.