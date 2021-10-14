MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Jonas Gahr Store, the leader of Norway's Labor Party, which won the elections in September, became the country's new prime minister, according to the official statement published by the Norwegian government on Thursday.

"Having been appointed by the King in a session of the Council of State at 10:00 am (08:00 GMT) today, Jonas Gahr Støre's government met for its first Council of State session at the Royal Palace at 12:00 noon," the statement reads.

The government has also announced the division of responsibilities and new appointments in Store's cabinet.

The current government will be formed by a coalition between the Labor Party and the Centre Party. Anniken Scharning Huitfeldt became the country's new Foreign Minister.

The elections to Norway's 169-seat legislature use the proportional representation system based on party lists in 19 districts. The Labor Party of Norway has been the largest political force in the kingdom for many years. The party has been in power since the 1960s, except for 2013, when it was voted into opposition.