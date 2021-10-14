UrduPoint.com

Leader Of Labor Party Jonas Gahr Store Becomes Norway's New Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Leader of Labor Party Jonas Gahr Store Becomes Norway's New Prime Minister

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Jonas Gahr Store, the leader of Norway's Labor Party, which won the elections in September, became the country's new prime minister, according to the official statement published by the Norwegian government on Thursday.

"Having been appointed by the King in a session of the Council of State at 10:00 am (08:00 GMT) today, Jonas Gahr Støre's government met for its first Council of State session at the Royal Palace at 12:00 noon," the statement reads.

The government has also announced the division of responsibilities and new appointments in Store's cabinet.

The current government will be formed by a coalition between the Labor Party and the Centre Party. Anniken Scharning Huitfeldt became the country's new Foreign Minister.

The elections to Norway's 169-seat legislature use the proportional representation system based on party lists in 19 districts. The Labor Party of Norway has been the largest political force in the kingdom for many years. The party has been in power since the 1960s, except for 2013, when it was voted into opposition.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Norway September Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

39 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

1 hour ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

1 hour ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.