Leader Of Largest Party In EU Parliament Warns Of New Migration Crisis In Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The European Union prefers to ignore signs a new migration crisis is approaching, Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People's Party (EPP), the European Parliament's largest party, told the Bild newspaper on Monday.

"The EU is sleepwalking into a new migration crisis, although the rapidly growing migration pressure is obvious," he said.

The news outlet, citing an internal document of the European Commission, reported that the influx of refugees across the Mediterranean Sea increased by 300% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the last year.

"The EU must immediately negotiate a migration pact with Tunisia. Similar to the Turkey agreement, the gangs of people smugglers must be stopped together," Weber said, adding that the EU "must not leave Italy alone."

The politician also noted that around 57% of all migrants arrive in Italy from Tunisia.

According to Bild, the EPP plans to request a debate on this issue in the European Parliament.

