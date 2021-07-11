UrduPoint.com
Leader Of Moldovan Communists Calls For Strengthening Ties With Russia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Vladimir Voronin, the chairman of the Communist Party of Moldova and a former president, called for strengthening relations with the country's strategic partners, including Russia, amid a snap general election on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Moldova opened its polling stations for the citizens to elect a new parliament after the previous one had been dissolved by current President Maia Sandu.

"We must maintain relations with everyone, and primarily with our strategic partners. We have a strategic partnership agreement with Russia and other countries, we must advance those relations," Voronin said at a press conference after casting his vote.

There are 22 political parties and blocs participating in the current election, but the main competition is expected to be between the presidential Party of Action and Solidarity and the electoral alliance of Communists and Socialists.

