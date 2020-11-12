Leader of Moldovan Our Party Demands That Dodon be Excluded From Presidential Election

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Chairman of Moldovan Our Party Renato Usatii has accused incumbent Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is running for his second term, of electoral law violation and demanded that the Moldovan Central Electoral Commission (CEC) exclude Dodon from the presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

"Today, my colleagues and I will file a request to the CEC, concerning the annulment of the registration of nominee Igor Dodon for the Moldavan presidency. I believe that we have evidence, that Dodon has spent much more funds during the election campaign than he declared, today we will find out whether we can trust the CEC," Isatii said at the CEC briefing.

On Wednesday, the supporters of Dodon's rival, former Prime Minister Maia Sandu stated that the campaign headquarters of the Moldavan president had their campaign newspapers printed at public printing company Universal, which contradicts the country's electoral law.

Moldavan Former Law Minister Olesea Stamate requested that the CEC punish Dodon for the use of undeclared funds to produce the campaign materials.

On November 1, Moldova held its first round of presidential elections. The Central Election Commission announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that opposition candidate Maia Sandu had secured victory in the first round with 36.16 percent of the vote, while Dodon received 32.61 percent of the vote. Since none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes in the election, a second round will take place on Sunday.