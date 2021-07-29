UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leader Of Moldova's Ruling PAS Party Grosu Elected As Parliament Speaker - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Leader of Moldova's Ruling PAS Party Grosu Elected as Parliament Speaker - lawmaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Igor Grosu, the leader of Moldova's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), which won the snap parliamentary elections in July, was elected as the parliament speaker on Thursday, Sergey Litvinenko, the chairman of the ad hoc committee for the election of the speaker, said.

Grosu was the only candidate for the post.

"Sixty-four lawmakers took part in the voting, 64 votes were cast in support of Igor Grosu's candidacy for the post of parliament speaker, and zero votes were against. The commission announces that Igor Grosu has been elected by a majority of votes to the post of speaker of the Moldovan parliament," Litvinenko said.

The opposition Communists and Socialists bloc refused to participate in the voting.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Moldova July Post Opposition

Recent Stories

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

7 minutes ago

31,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

7 minutes ago

United States Donates Three Million Additional Dos ..

8 minutes ago

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

44 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits Coronavirus Vaccination ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.