CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Igor Grosu, the leader of Moldova's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), which won the snap parliamentary elections in July, was elected as the parliament speaker on Thursday, Sergey Litvinenko, the chairman of the ad hoc committee for the election of the speaker, said.

Grosu was the only candidate for the post.

"Sixty-four lawmakers took part in the voting, 64 votes were cast in support of Igor Grosu's candidacy for the post of parliament speaker, and zero votes were against. The commission announces that Igor Grosu has been elected by a majority of votes to the post of speaker of the Moldovan parliament," Litvinenko said.

The opposition Communists and Socialists bloc refused to participate in the voting.