UrduPoint.com

Leader Of Moldova's Sor Party Sentenced To 15 Years In Jail For Stealing $1 Bln - Sandu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Leader of Moldova's Sor Party Sentenced to 15 Years in Jail for Stealing $1 Bln - Sandu

The leader of Moldova's opposition Sor party, Ilan Shor, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail, President Maia Sandu said on Thursday, adding that his assets will be confiscated

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The leader of Moldova's opposition Sor party, Ilan Shor, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail, President Maia Sandu said on Thursday, adding that his assets will be confiscated.

"Shor will spend 15 years in prison for stealing a billion, and his assets will be confiscated.

This decision was made today by the court of appeal," Sandu wrote on her social media.

The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly discussed with the Israeli leadership the possibility of extraditing Shor to his homeland.

Related Topics

Jail Social Media Moldova Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Police Now Using Tear Gas During Protest Against P ..

Police Now Using Tear Gas During Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris

22 seconds ago
 28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

2 minutes ago
 Babar confident of overcoming New Zealand challeng ..

Babar confident of overcoming New Zealand challenge in T20I series

44 seconds ago
 Peace & security improve in Balochistan after oper ..

Peace & security improve in Balochistan after operations against miscreants

2 minutes ago
 Slovakia's National Bank Head Fined $110,000 in Br ..

Slovakia's National Bank Head Fined $110,000 in Bribery Case - Reports

46 seconds ago
 Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Mo ..

Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moons Delayed Over Weather - Spa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.