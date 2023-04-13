The leader of Moldova's opposition Sor party, Ilan Shor, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail, President Maia Sandu said on Thursday, adding that his assets will be confiscated

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The leader of Moldova's opposition Sor party, Ilan Shor, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail, President Maia Sandu said on Thursday, adding that his assets will be confiscated.

"Shor will spend 15 years in prison for stealing a billion, and his assets will be confiscated.

This decision was made today by the court of appeal," Sandu wrote on her social media.

The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly discussed with the Israeli leadership the possibility of extraditing Shor to his homeland.