CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The leader of Moldova's opposition Sor party, Ilan Shor, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail, President Maia Sandu said on Thursday, adding that his assets will be confiscated.

"Shor will spend 15 years in prison for stealing a billion, and his assets will be confiscated. This decision was made today by the court of appeal," Sandu wrote on her social media.

The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly discussed with the Israeli leadership the possibility of extraditing Shor to his homeland.

"My supporters and I will definitely not forget how, under pressure, an illegal and lawless decision was made today in violation of all procedures, norms, common sense, and the law," Shor said, commenting on the verdict, in a video message on Telegram.

Shor added he was not going to comply with the court's decision because he considered the verdict to be an act of revenge by the government for the opposition's role in leading the protests that have engulfed the economically struggling country in the recent months.

Shor further called on Moldova's citizens to join an anti-government protest on May 7.

The head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Moldova, Veronica Dragalin, said that Shor could serve his sentence in an Israeli prison.

"There is a possibility that Israel recognizes the sentence and Shor will serve it in Israel," Dragalin told the Jurnal broadcaster.

In 2014, three Moldovan banks � Banca de Economii, Banca Sociala, and Unibank � which owned roughly one-third of Moldova's bank assets transferred about $1 billion outside the country. In June 2017, Shor was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison due to his involvement in a bank fraud case. In addition, the Moldovan authorities banned Shor from leaving the territory of the country. However, in 2019, Shor left Moldova, and the Moldovan prosecutor's office opened three criminal cases, as well as put the politician on the international wanted list.