MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Arlene Foster, the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), announced on Wednesday that she will step down as the head of the party and as first minister of Northern Ireland.

"A short time ago I called the Party Chairman to inform him that I intend to step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on the twenty-eighth of May and as First Minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June," Foster said in a statement.

Foster said that it had been the "privilege" of her life to serve the people of Northern Ireland, although cited the 2017 collapse of the Stormont government and the Brexit agreement's Northern Ireland protocol as the "lows" of her time in office.