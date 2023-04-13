Leader of Online Group Where Secret Documents Leaked Is Air National Guardsman - Reports

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard is allegedly the leader of a small online gaming chat group where the leak of classified US intelligence documents on the conflict in Ukraine took place over the past months, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing US officials

The 21-year-old member's name is Jack Teixeira and he was responsible for overseeing a private online group, Thug Shaker Central, with about 20 to 30 participants, who used the chat to discuss guns and share various memes, according to the report.

Investigators are planning to talk to Teixeira about the leak of secret documents, the report said.