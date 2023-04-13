UrduPoint.com

Leader Of Online Group Where Secret Documents Leaked Is Air National Guardsman - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Leader of Online Group Where Secret Documents Leaked Is Air National Guardsman - Reports

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard is allegedly the leader of a small online gaming chat group where the leak of classified US intelligence documents on the conflict in Ukraine took place over the past months, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard is allegedly the leader of a small online gaming chat group where the leak of classified US intelligence documents on the conflict in Ukraine took place over the past months, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing US officials.

The 21-year-old member's name is Jack Teixeira and he was responsible for overseeing a private online group, Thug Shaker Central, with about 20 to 30 participants, who used the chat to discuss guns and share various memes, according to the report.

Investigators are planning to talk to Teixeira about the leak of secret documents, the report said.

Related Topics

Ukraine New York Share

Recent Stories

Russian Delegation to visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cub ..

Russian Delegation to visit Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua at End of April - ..

4 minutes ago
 IMF, Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Review ..

IMF, Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Review of Economic Reform Program - ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General 'Not Suprised' if Spied On Am ..

UN Secretary-General 'Not Suprised' if Spied On Amid Reported Leaks - Spokespers ..

4 minutes ago
 PMC Wagner Kills 38,000 Fighters From Kiev's Side ..

PMC Wagner Kills 38,000 Fighters From Kiev's Side - Prigozhin

4 minutes ago
 Hungary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid in Spring - L ..

Hungary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid in Spring - Lawmaker

10 minutes ago
 The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Armenia Rea ..

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Armenia Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Re ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.