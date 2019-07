Leader of Ruling CDU Party Kramp-Karrenbauer to Become German Defense Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Leader of Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will become the country's next defense minister, Die Welt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing members of the party presidium.

Earlier in the day, EU lawmakers approved current Defense Minister Ursula Von der Leyen as the new president of the European Commission.

In December, Kramp-Karrenbauer replaced Chancellor Angela Merkel as CDU leader. Merkel said she did not intend to be re-elected as head of government in 2021.