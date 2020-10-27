UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leader Of Russia's Chechnya Decries Macron Over Support For Use Of Prophet Caricatures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Leader of Russia's Chechnya Decries Macron Over Support for Use of Prophet Caricatures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechen Republic, on Tuesday joined the international Islamic community in condemnations of French President Emmanuel Macron's support for the use of caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad, saying he ignites dismay among Muslims around the world instead of making efforts to curb radicalism.

Macron has been in the midst of widespread criticism after his speech at a commemoration ceremony for brutally murdered French history teacher Samuel Paty last week, in which he stressed that France would continue to defend freedom of expression, including in the form of insulting drawings of the Islamic prophet.

"Macron must know that caricatures of the prophet are perceived by believers painfully. And by his actions, on the contrary, he inflates the fire, and does not extinguish it, as any adequate leader should do," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also warned that Macron's actions could lead to tragic consequences, as he supports actions provoking Muslims, which can result in crimes like the case with Paty, who was beheaded by a teenager of Chechen origin after showing the cartoons of Mohammad to his students.

Macron has announced the so-called "enlightened islam" initiative ” new legislation that will outline the priority for republican values and establish control over funding that French mosques receive from abroad.

"As long as [Macron] and the leaders of other European countries do not respect such concepts like 'RELIGION', 'CULTURE', 'MORALITY', there will be no decent future and order in their States," Kadyrov added, referring to the initiative suggested by Macron.

Earlier in October, following the killing of Paty, Kadyrov had condemned the attack and urged the French authorities not to seek a "Chechen trace" in it, stressing that the 18-year-old attacker, who had lived in France legally since 2008, was likely radicalized there.

Related Topics

Attack Fire World Russia France Lead Chechen Republic October Muslim From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

31 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

33 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

38 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

40 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.