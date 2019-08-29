Leader of Scottish Conservatives Resigns Citing Family Reasons

(@FahadShabbir)

Ruth Davidson, who has been the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party since 2011, tendered her resignation on Thursday saying that starting a family had been "the biggest change" in her life

"While I offer you my resignation as party leader, I intend to continue in my role as the [member of the Scottish Parliament] MSP for Edinburgh Central until 2021," Davidson said in her letter.

She remarked that while attending to her duties as a leader for years she may have "proved a poor daughter, sister, partner and friend."

"The party and my work has always come first, often at the expense of commitments to loved ones. The arrival of my son means I now make a different choice," Davidson said.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives explained that she had considered the Scottish Election expected to take place in 2021 amid "a credible threat" from the party's opponents.

"I have to be honest that where the idea of getting on the road to fight two elections in 20 months would once have fired me up, the threat of spending hundreds of hours away from my home and family now fills me with dread," Davidson wrote.

Her resignation comes as the United Kingdom is still grappling with its exit from the European Union. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, elected by the Conservative Party last month, asked the Queen to suspend parliament earlier this week, which elicited worry over whether lawmakers opposed to his vision of withdrawal would have enough time to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson has stressed since assuming office that the United Kingdom would leave on the deadline of October 31, even without a deal. At the same time, the prime minister said he would try to get rid of an Irish border backstop, but the European Union has maintained it would not reopen talks on the withdrawal agreement.

Back in 2016, Scotland voted to remain part of the European Union, although the United KIngdom on the whole voted to leave. Brexit has spurred on talks of another independence referendum for Scotland.