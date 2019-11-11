UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leader Of Spanish Citizens Party Resigns After General Election Losses - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Leader of Spanish Citizens Party Resigns After General Election Losses - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Albert Rivera, the leader of Spain's centrist Citizens party, which showed extremely low results in the repeat parliamentary elections, resigned on Monday, Spanish media reported.

The centrists received only 10 of the 350 mandates as a result of Sunday's elections, losing 47 seats and taking sixth place.

According to Spain's El Mundo newspaper, Rivera admitted that the election results were poor and that he has no excuses. He noted that more than 4 million Spaniards voted for Citizens in the April general election, but only 1.6 million did so on Sunday.

"Spanish people chose Vox over the political center [parties]," the politician announced.

Rivera said that he was personally responsible for the failure of the party.

Citizens was founded in 2006, and Rivera has been its leader since nearly the date it was founded.

In 2006, the party won three mandates in the Catalan regional elections. Over time, the Catalan party reached the national level, winning 40 seats in the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish parliament, after the 2015 elections. The April 2019 Spanish parliamentary vote saw the party gain third place, just behind the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and People's Party. Citizens makes up the largest fraction in the Parliament of Catalonia.

On Sunday, Spain held general elections for the fourth time in four years. The PSOE secured 120 seats in the parliament's lower house, while the conservative People's Party secured 88 seats. The far-right Vox party secured 52 seats with 15 percent of the votes, while left-wing Unidas Podemos secured 35 seats with 12 percent.

Related Topics

Election Poor Parliament Vote Rivera Spain April Congress Sunday 2015 2019 Media Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

FBI to Join Investigation Into Mormon Family Massa ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

2 minutes ago

SPSC announces result of interview for the post of ..

2 minutes ago

Tsitsipas battles past Medvedev as Nadal readies f ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly discusses opening of Kartarpur c ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Call for Immediate Cessation of Host ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.