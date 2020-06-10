UrduPoint.com
Leader Of Tanzania's Main Opposition CHADEMA Party Injured In Attack By Unknown - Party

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:35 AM

Leader of Tanzania's Main Opposition CHADEMA Party Injured in Attack by Unknown - Party

The leader of Tanzania's opposition in parliament and chairman of the CHADEMA party, Freeman Mbowe, has been injured following an attack by unknown people, the party said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The leader of Tanzania's opposition in parliament and chairman of the CHADEMA party, Freeman Mbowe, has been injured following an attack by unknown people, the party said on Tuesday.

"The national chairman for Chadema and leader of opposition in Parliament, Freeman Mbowe has been attacked and injured by unknown assailants when he was returning home in Dodoma [Tanzania's capital]. He has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. We will update you accordingly," the party wrote on Twitter, as quoted by The Citizen news website.

According to the media, the incident, which took place ahead of general elections in October, resembles another attack that occurred in September 2017, when Tundu Lissu, a CHADEMA politician and former member of the country's parliament for Singida East constituency, escaped an assassination attempt. The authorities have not arrested anyone in connection with the incident, prompting Lissu to accuse the government of failing to take action.

