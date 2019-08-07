UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leader Of Tunisian Popular Front Alliance Applies To Run For President - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:57 PM

Leader of Tunisian Popular Front Alliance Applies to Run for President - Reports

The leader of Tunisian political coalition Popular Front, Hamma Hammami, officially submitted papers on Wednesday to run as a candidate in the presidential election scheduled for next month, local media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The leader of Tunisian political coalition Popular Front, Hamma Hammami, officially submitted papers on Wednesday to run as a candidate in the presidential election scheduled for next month, local media reported.

Hammami submitted the necessary papers at the central headquarters of the Independent High Authority for Elections, according to Tunisian broadcaster Mosaique FM.

Popular Front is an alliance of mostly left-wing parties.

On Tuesday, former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki announced his decision to run for office again.

Due to the death of incumbent President Beji Caid Essebsi in July, the election was rescheduled for September 15 instead of late November as originally planned.

Related Topics

Election Alliance July September November Media

Recent Stories

KIA Lucky Introduces Sportage- First-ever All Whee ..

7 minutes ago

Malaysian divers scour river in hunt for missing t ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

5 minutes ago

Students of Legislative College, Loralai visit Par ..

5 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

5 minutes ago

DC Naushahro Feroze for timely completion of proje ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.