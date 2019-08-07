Leader of Tunisian Popular Front Alliance Applies to Run for President - Reports

The leader of Tunisian political coalition Popular Front, Hamma Hammami, officially submitted papers on Wednesday to run as a candidate in the presidential election scheduled for next month, local media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The leader of Tunisian political coalition Popular Front, Hamma Hammami, officially submitted papers on Wednesday to run as a candidate in the presidential election scheduled for next month, local media reported.

Hammami submitted the necessary papers at the central headquarters of the Independent High Authority for Elections, according to Tunisian broadcaster Mosaique FM.

Popular Front is an alliance of mostly left-wing parties.

On Tuesday, former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki announced his decision to run for office again.

Due to the death of incumbent President Beji Caid Essebsi in July, the election was rescheduled for September 15 instead of late November as originally planned.